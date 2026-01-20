Carom seeds v/s fennel seeds: Which aids digestion better?
What's the story
Carom seeds and fennel seeds are two commonly used spices in Indian kitchens, both known for their digestive properties. While carom seeds (ajwain) are famous for their strong aroma and taste, fennel seeds (saunf) are loved for their sweet flavor. Both the seeds have been used in traditional medicine to cure digestive problems. Here's how they compare in terms of aiding digestion.
Strong flavor
Carom seeds: The digestive powerhouse
Carom seeds are often praised for their potent digestive benefits. They contain thymol, which stimulates the production of gastric juices, aiding digestion. This makes them particularly useful after heavy meals or when feeling bloated. The strong flavor of carom seeds also makes them a popular choice in many Indian dishes, enhancing taste while providing health benefits.
Mild flavor
Fennel seeds: The sweet soother
Fennel seeds have a mild, sweet flavor that makes them a popular post-meal mouth freshener. They contain anethole, which helps relax the muscles of the gastrointestinal tract and reduces bloating and gas. Fennel seeds are often chewed after meals to aid digestion and freshen breath at the same time.
Nutritional value
Nutritional comparison: Carom vs fennel
While both carom and fennel seeds are nutritious, they offer different benefits. Carom seeds are rich in fiber and antioxidants, which promote gut health by keeping bowel movements regular and fighting oxidative stress. Fennel seeds are high in vitamin C and calcium, which promote overall health and well-being. Both the spices can be beneficial when added to a balanced diet.
Practical advice
Usage tips for better digestion
To reap the digestive benefits of these seeds, try adding them to your daily diet. Roast carom seeds lightly before using them in dishes to enhance their flavor profile. For fennel seeds, try brewing them as tea or chewing them raw after meals for maximum benefit.