Carom seeds v/s fennel seeds: Which aids digestion better?

Carom seeds and fennel seeds are two commonly used spices in Indian kitchens, both known for their digestive properties. While carom seeds (ajwain) are famous for their strong aroma and taste, fennel seeds (saunf) are loved for their sweet flavor. Both the seeds have been used in traditional medicine to cure digestive problems. Here's how they compare in terms of aiding digestion.

Strong flavor Carom seeds: The digestive powerhouse Carom seeds are often praised for their potent digestive benefits. They contain thymol, which stimulates the production of gastric juices, aiding digestion. This makes them particularly useful after heavy meals or when feeling bloated. The strong flavor of carom seeds also makes them a popular choice in many Indian dishes, enhancing taste while providing health benefits.

Mild flavor Fennel seeds: The sweet soother Fennel seeds have a mild, sweet flavor that makes them a popular post-meal mouth freshener. They contain anethole, which helps relax the muscles of the gastrointestinal tract and reduces bloating and gas. Fennel seeds are often chewed after meals to aid digestion and freshen breath at the same time.

Nutritional value Nutritional comparison: Carom vs fennel While both carom and fennel seeds are nutritious, they offer different benefits. Carom seeds are rich in fiber and antioxidants, which promote gut health by keeping bowel movements regular and fighting oxidative stress. Fennel seeds are high in vitamin C and calcium, which promote overall health and well-being. Both the spices can be beneficial when added to a balanced diet.

