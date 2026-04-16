Carrots v/s cucumbers: Which has more calories?

Carrots and cucumbers are two popular vegetables often compared for their nutritional benefits. Both are low in calories and high in essential nutrients, making them great additions to a healthy diet. While they share some similarities, they also have unique qualities that set them apart. Here is a look at the nutritional differences between carrots and cucumbers, and how each can benefit your diet.

#1 Vitamin content comparison Carrots are famous for their high vitamin A content, which is important for good vision and immune function. A serving of carrots gives you more than 100% of the recommended daily intake of vitamin A. Cucumbers, on the other hand, provide a different set of vitamins, including vitamin K, which is important for bone health and blood clotting. While cucumbers have less vitamin A than carrots, they provide more vitamin K.

#2 Fiber levels in vegetables Fiber is an important part of a healthy diet, as it promotes digestion and keeps you full. Carrots have more fiber than cucumbers, with about two grams per serving, compared to cucumbers' one gram. The extra fiber in carrots can help in digestion and keep your cholesterol levels in check. Nevertheless, cucumbers are still a great source of hydration because of their high water content.

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#3 Caloric value analysis When it comes to calorie count, both carrots and cucumbers are low-calorie options for those looking to maintain or lose weight. A serving of carrots has about 41 calories, while a serving of cucumbers has only about 16 calories per serving. This makes cucumbers an ideal choice for those looking for fewer calories without compromising on volume or nutrition.

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