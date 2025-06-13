Cashews v/s peanuts: Which is healthier?
What's the story
Cashews and peanuts are two of the most popular nuts around the globe, both of which come packed with their own nutritional benefits.
Though both nuts are rich in essential nutrients, they vary in their composition and health effects.
Knowing these differences can help you choose what to include in your diet.
Here's a comparison between cashews and peanuts.
Protein levels
Protein content comparison
Peanuts are more protein-rich than cashews.
A 100-gram serving of peanuts offers about 25 grams of protein, making them an excellent option for people looking for plant-based protein sources.
Cashews, on the other hand, provide only about 18 grams of protein per 100 grams.
This makes peanuts more ideal for those looking to boost their daily protein consumption.
Fat types
Fat composition differences
Both cashews and peanuts are rich in healthy fat but differ in what kind of fat they contain.
Cashews contain a higher percentage of monounsaturated fats (which are good for the heart).
Peanuts have higher amounts of polyunsaturated fats which also promote heart health, but in different ways.
Knowing these differences could help you choose the right nut depending on your diet.
Vitamin levels
Vitamin content analysis
Cashews and peanuts do offer some essential vitamins, but they differ greatly in this department.
Cashews make a good source of vitamin K and vitamin E, while peanuts are richer in B vitamins (like niacin and folate).
These differences can affect your choice based on what vitamins you need or are deficient in and want to address through diet.
Mineral content
Mineral richness evaluation
Minerals are essential for maintaining overall health, and both nuts provide unique mineral profiles.
Cashews are loaded with magnesium and copper, which promote bone health and immune function, respectively.
Peanuts offer higher phosphorus and potassium, which assist in energy production and muscle function, respectively.
Choosing between them may depend on personal mineral requirements or preferences.