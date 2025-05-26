Belize's most fascinating underground caves to visit
What's the story
A small Central American country, Belize is famous for its beautiful natural landscapes and cultural history.
Among its many attractions, the captivating caves that dot the landscape entice visitors the most.
The underground wonders provide a unique opportunity for explorers and adventure-seekers alike.
From ancient Mayan artifacts to breathtaking geological formations, the caves of Belize give an intriguing glimpse into history and nature.
Ancient mysteries
Actun Tunichil Muknal: A journey through time
Actun Tunichil Muknal (ATM Cave) is among Belize's most famous caves. This archaeological site gives visitors a glimpse into the ancient Mayan history.
The cave is home to hundreds of artifacts and skeletal remains from over 1,000 years ago. Visitors can see pottery shards and ceremonial items left behind by the Maya civilization.
The highlight is the Crystal Maiden, a calcified skeleton of a young woman sacrificed centuries ago.
Tranquil waters
Barton Creek Cave: A serene exploration
Barton Creek Cave provides a quieter caving experience as one explores its waters by canoe.
The cave system is about four miles long, but only a mile or so is open for canoe tours.
While you paddle through the placid waters, you'll see magnificent stalactites and stalagmites, and Mayan artifacts set into the limestone walls.
The tranquil setting makes it perfect for adventurers and peace-lovers alike.
Natural wonders
St Herman's Cave: Nature meets history
Situated inside Blue Hole National Park, St Herman's Cave features a combination of above-ground trails and underground passages.
Visitors can witness stalactites and flowstones, which were formed from mineral deposits over thousands of years.
The formations create intricate patterns, making the cave a mesmerizing place to explore.
Every visit reveals new wonders in this underground kingdom.
Majestic views
Rio Frio Cave: A grand entrance
Rio Frio Cave is known for its gigantic entrance, one of the largest for any cave in the world.
Inside, one is greeted by towering rock formations molded over millennia.
The sunlight streaming through the mouth gives an ethereal glow, enhancing the natural beauty.
The cave, hidden in the jungle, gives a glimpse into nature's artistry, waiting to be discovered by the adventurous.