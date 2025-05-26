International Children's Day 2025: History, significance, and celebrations
Every year, on June 1st, many countries around the world celebrate International Children's Day.
It's a special occasion dedicated to recognizing the rights, welfare, and voices of children.
It's more than just a day of festivities; it's a global reminder that every child deserves a happy, safe, and healthy childhood.
Here's the history and significance of this special occasion.
History: Where it all began
International Children's Day began in 1925 during the World Conference on the Welfare of Children in Geneva, where nations met to discuss child welfare.
That same year, China celebrated its first Children's Day on June 1, a date many countries adopted.
The day highlights the importance of children's rights, health, and education, and serves as a reminder to protect and empower every child.
Significance: Why Children's Day is celebrated?
The International children's Day acknowledges the importance of childhood as a foundation for adult life.
It raises awareness about challenges children still face globally - poverty, lack of education, child labor, and abuse.
Moreover, it celebrates children's rights, which were officially outlined by the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1989.
Celebrations around the world
While June 1st is commonly observed in many countries, other regions mark Universal Children's Day on November 20th, established by the UN in 1954.
This date also commemorates the adoption of the UN Declaration of the Rights of the Child.
India celebrates Children's Day on November 14, the birthday of its first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who was known for his affection for children.
How to celebrate International Children's Day
You can organize a themed party with games, music, and decorations. Additionally, plan a talent show where kids can sing, dance, or share stories.
Inspire young minds by telling stories of famous children or young changemakers.
Hold a dream board activity where children draw or write their goals.
Create care packages for children in need or donate toys/books.