These eyeliner hacks will change your makeup game

From bold lines to subtle flicks, eyeliner has the power to transform your look in an instant. Celebrities are always experimenting with eyeliner styles, giving us a glimpse of some timeless tricks that never go out of fashion. These tricks are not just for the red carpet, but can also be used in our everyday life. Here are some celebrity-inspired eyeliner tricks that can elevate your makeup game.

Winged liner The perfect winged liner The winged liner is a classic look, sported by many celebrities. To get this look right, use a liquid eyeliner with a fine tip for precision. Start from the inner corner of your eye, and draw a thin line along your lash line, extending it outwards and upwards at the outer corner. Practice makes perfect, so do not hesitate to try a few times before you get it right.

Tightlining Tightlining for subtle definition Tightlining is a technique that involves applying eyeliner directly on the waterline of the upper lid, giving you a fuller lash appearance without an obvious line. Celebrities like Anne Hathaway swear by this trick for its natural look. Use a gel or pencil liner that glides easily on this sensitive area for best results.

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Smoky eyes Smoky eyes with pencil liner A pencil liner is all you need to create that sultry, smoky eye look, which is a favorite among many celebs at evening events. Start by applying the pencil along your upper lash line and smudge it gently with a brush or your fingertip for a softer finish. For added drama, repeat on the lower lash line.

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Colored eyeliner Colored eyeliner for pop of color Colored eyeliners can add an unexpected pop to your makeup look, just like how stars like Rihanna do it sometimes. Opt for shades like emerald green or deep blue to make your eyes stand out, without overpowering them. Apply as you would with black eyeliner, but keep other makeup minimal to let the color shine through.