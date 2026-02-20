How to add celery to your daily meals

Often overlooked, celery is a versatile vegetable that can elevate your everyday meals. With its crisp texture and mild flavor, celery can be used in a variety of dishes, adding both nutrition and taste. From salads to soups, celery offers a refreshing element that complements many ingredients. Here are some practical ways to incorporate celery into your meals, making the most of this humble vegetable.

Fresh salads Crunchy celery salads Celery makes for a great addition to salads, thanks to its crunchy texture. Toss sliced celery with fresh greens, tomatoes, and cucumbers for a refreshing salad. Add a simple dressing of olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper to enhance the flavors without overpowering them. This combination makes for a light dish perfect for lunch or as a side at dinner.

Comforting soups Hearty celery soups Celery is an essential ingredient in many hearty soups. It adds depth to vegetable broths and pairs well with potatoes or carrots. Start by sauteing chopped onions and garlic in olive oil until soft. Add diced celery along with other vegetables of your choice and vegetable broth. Simmer until all the vegetables are tender for a comforting soup that's both nutritious and filling.

Quick stir-fries Celery stir-fries for quick meals For quick meals, celery stir-fries are ideal. Slice celery thinly and toss it with bell peppers or broccoli in a hot pan with soy sauce or teriyaki sauce for flavoring. Stir-fry for just a few minutes until the vegetables are tender-crisp. This method preserves the natural crunchiness of the celery while infusing it with delicious flavors.

Refreshing juice Celery juice boosts energy levels Celery juice is a refreshing way to boost your energy levels naturally during the day. Just blend fresh stalks of celery with some water until smooth, then strain if desired. Drink it as is or mix it up with other juices like apple or ginger juice for an extra kick of flavor without added sugars.