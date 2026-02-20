How to add celery to your daily meals
Often overlooked, celery is a versatile vegetable that can elevate your everyday meals. With its crisp texture and mild flavor, celery can be used in a variety of dishes, adding both nutrition and taste. From salads to soups, celery offers a refreshing element that complements many ingredients. Here are some practical ways to incorporate celery into your meals, making the most of this humble vegetable.
Fresh salads
Crunchy celery salads
Celery makes for a great addition to salads, thanks to its crunchy texture. Toss sliced celery with fresh greens, tomatoes, and cucumbers for a refreshing salad. Add a simple dressing of olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper to enhance the flavors without overpowering them. This combination makes for a light dish perfect for lunch or as a side at dinner.
Comforting soups
Hearty celery soups
Celery is an essential ingredient in many hearty soups. It adds depth to vegetable broths and pairs well with potatoes or carrots. Start by sauteing chopped onions and garlic in olive oil until soft. Add diced celery along with other vegetables of your choice and vegetable broth. Simmer until all the vegetables are tender for a comforting soup that's both nutritious and filling.
Quick stir-fries
Celery stir-fries for quick meals
For quick meals, celery stir-fries are ideal. Slice celery thinly and toss it with bell peppers or broccoli in a hot pan with soy sauce or teriyaki sauce for flavoring. Stir-fry for just a few minutes until the vegetables are tender-crisp. This method preserves the natural crunchiness of the celery while infusing it with delicious flavors.
Refreshing juice
Celery juice boosts energy levels
Celery juice is a refreshing way to boost your energy levels naturally during the day. Just blend fresh stalks of celery with some water until smooth, then strain if desired. Drink it as is or mix it up with other juices like apple or ginger juice for an extra kick of flavor without added sugars.
Storage tips
Tips for storing celery properly
To keep celery fresh longer, wrap it tightly in aluminum foil before placing it inside the refrigerator's crisper drawer. The foil helps retain moisture, keeping the stalks crisp for weeks. Avoid washing celery before storing, as excess moisture can lead to spoilage. This simple trick ensures you always have fresh, crunchy celery on hand for your favorite recipes, making meal prep easier and tastier.