The best ways to use leftover celery leaves
What's the story
Often discarded, celery leaves are a versatile ingredient that can elevate a number of dishes. These leaves are not just edible but also packed with flavor and nutrients. Using celery leaves in your cooking can add a fresh, slightly peppery taste to your meals. Here are five creative ways to use celery leaves, showcasing their potential beyond the compost bin.
Dish 1
Celery leaf pesto delight
Just like basil, celery leaves can be used to make a refreshing pesto.
Blend them with nuts, garlic, olive oil, and cheese for a unique twist on the classic sauce.
This green pesto goes well with pasta, sandwiches, and salads.
The peppery taste of celery leaves adds an unexpected depth to the dish without overpowering other flavors.
Dish 2
Flavorful celery leaf salad
Celery leaves make an excellent base for salads, adding texture and flavor.
Mix them with other greens, like spinach or arugula, for a nutrient-rich salad.
Add ingredients like cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and avocado for variety.
A simple dressing of lemon juice and olive oil enhances the natural taste of the celery leaves without masking it.
Dish 3
Savory celery leaf soup
You can also use celery leaves to make a delicious soup base.
Saute onions and garlic, add chopped vegetables and vegetable broth, and stir in the celery leaves towards the end for a burst of flavor.
This soup is comforting and nutritious, making it an ideal choice for cooler days, or when you want something light yet satisfying.
Dish 4
Zesty celery leaf chimichurri
Chimichurri is a versatile sauce that goes well with grilled vegetables and tofu.
For a twist, use finely chopped celery leaves instead of parsley in this sauce recipe.
Combine them with garlic, vinegar, olive oil, oregano, and red pepper flakes for an invigorating condiment that adds zestiness without overwhelming the palate.
Dish 5
Aromatic celery leaf rice pilaf
Incorporating chopped celery leaves into rice pilaf gives an aromatic touch that elevates the dish's overall appeal.
Cook rice with onions until translucent, before adding broth; then mix in finely chopped celery leaves, along with spices like cumin or turmeric if desired.
The result? A fragrant side dish perfect alongside main courses or enjoyed on its own as a light meal option.