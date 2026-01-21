These Central European spa towns are totally skippable

Central Europe is famous for its spa towns, which have been luring visitors with the promise of relaxation and wellness for centuries. While some towns are famous for their unique offerings and historical importance, others may not live up to the hype. This article explores some of the most overrated spa towns in Central Europe, giving you an insight into where you may want to rethink your travel plans.

#1 Karlovy Vary: A tourist trap? Karlovy Vary in the Czech Republic is one of Europe's most famous spa towns. Famous for its hot springs and annual film festival, it draws a huge crowd. However, many find it too crowded and commercialized. The prices of treatments and accommodations can be exorbitant, making it less appealing for those seeking genuine relaxation. While the architecture is stunning, the experience may not be as rejuvenating as expected.

#2 Baden-Baden: High costs, low returns Baden-Baden in Germany is another well-known spa destination, famous for its luxurious baths and elegant atmosphere. However, visitors often complain about high costs with little return on investment. The town's reputation as a luxury destination means that even basic treatments can be pricey. For budget-conscious travelers or those looking for more than just luxury, it might not be worth the expense.

#3 Budapest: More than just spas While Budapest is famous for its thermal baths, many tourists find that the city has much more to offer than just wellness experiences. The baths can get crowded during peak seasons and may not provide the tranquility that some visitors seek. Additionally, the focus on spas can overshadow other cultural attractions in the city, leaving travelers with an incomplete experience of what Budapest has to offer.

