Love stuffed puris? Try these chana dal versions
What's the story
Chana dal stuffed puri is a popular street food breakfast option in many parts of India. The dish combines the crispy texture of puris with the flavorful filling of chana dal, making it a delightful choice for food lovers. The variations of this dish differ based on the region, each adding its own unique twist to the classic recipe. Here are five street-style variations you must try.
#1
Spicy chana dal puri
Spicy chana dal puri is famous for its fiery taste. The chana dal stuffing is mixed with spices like cumin, coriander, and chili powder to give it a hot kick.
This variation is usually served with tangy chutneys or pickles that complement the spiciness of the puri.
It's an ideal pick for those who love bold flavors and can handle some heat.
#2
Sweet chana dal puri
Sweet chana dal puri is a wonderful combination of sweet and savory. The stuffing is sweetened with jaggery or sugar and mixed with cardamom powder for aroma.
This variation is usually served during festivals or special occasions, giving a sweet start to the day.
The balance of sweetness and spice makes it an irresistible treat for all age groups.
#3
Stuffed chana dal puri with paneer
Adding paneer to the chana dal stuffing takes this variation to another level.
The creamy texture of paneer goes beautifully with the earthy flavor of chana dal, making it richer and more filling.
This variation is often served with yogurt or raita on the side, which adds a cooling effect to the spiced puris.
#4
Herb-infused chana dal puri
Herb-infused chana dal puri uses fresh herbs like mint or cilantro in the stuffing mix.
These herbs give an aromatic touch that elevates the overall taste profile, without overpowering it.
This version goes well with fresh salads or yogurt-based dips, which add freshness to every bite you take.
#5
Cheesy chana dal puri delight
For cheese lovers, cheesy chana dal puris are a dream come true.
Melted cheese is added to the stuffing mix before frying, giving a gooey texture that goes perfectly with crispy edges.
Served hot off the grill, these cheesy delights are a hit among kids and adults alike, who love the fusion of Indian street food with a cheesy twist.