What's the story Catnip (Nepeta cataria) is a perennial herb belonging to the mint family. Its popularity stems not only from its fragrant leaves but also its peculiar ability to attract cats. Growing catnip can be a fun and easy experience with the right gardening tips. This article offers five key tips for growing healthy and irresistible catnip.

Location

Select the right spot

Catnip loves full sun and well-drained soil. Select a spot in your garden that gets a minimum of six hours of direct sun each day. If you're growing catnip in a pot, make sure it's positioned in a place with plenty of sun, like a south-facing window or balcony. Lots of sunlight is key for the plant to produce its signature scent and taste.

Irrigation

Water wisely

Although mature catnip plants are quite drought-tolerant, young plants need regular watering to establish strong root systems. Strive for a balance - keep the soil evenly moist but avoid waterlogging it. Overwatering can cause root rot, so good drainage is crucial whether you're growing catnip in the ground or pots. As a rule of thumb, water when the top inch of soil feels dry to the touch.

Nutrition

Fertilize with care

Catnip needs very little fertilization; in fact, too much can reduce the production of its aromatic oils. If you're planting in poor soil, adding some compost will improve both nutrient content and drainage. For potted plants, a single application of a balanced, slow-release fertilizer at the beginning of the season is sufficient. This way, they get a steady supply of nutrients without going overboard.

Maintenance

Pruning and harvesting

Regular pruning not only keeps it looking neat but also promotes bushier growth and more leaf production, which is what you want if you're growing catnip for its leaves. You can start harvesting leaves when it is eight inches tall by cutting off stems just above a set of leaves. This will encourage new growth while providing you with fresh or dried catnip leaves to enjoy.

Protection

Pest management

While catnip is generally pest-resistant, it can occasionally attract aphids and whiteflies. Monitor your plants regularly, and opt for insecticidal soap or neem oil for organic pest control. And, since catnip is irresistible to cats, consider protecting outdoor plants with chicken wire to prevent them from being flattened by overzealous feline fans.