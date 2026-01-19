Add sophistication to your home, go for chequered floors

Chequered floors have always been a favorite when it comes to timeless elegance and versatility. These patterns can fit in with any decor style, be it traditional or modern. The black and white contrast of the chequered pattern can bring a classic touch to any room. Here, we look at five chequered floor patterns that can add a touch of sophistication to your home.

#1 Classic black and white The classic black and white chequered pattern is a favorite for its simplicity and elegance. It works wonders in large spaces like hallways or kitchens, giving a clean and crisp look. The high contrast between the colors makes it easy to hide dirt, making it a practical choice for high-traffic areas. This timeless design goes well with any color scheme, making it a versatile option.

#2 Monochrome grey tones For those who want a subtle variation from the classic black and white, monochrome gray tones are an ideal option. These patterns use different shades of gray to create depth while keeping the overall look understated. Monochrome gray chequers are perfect for modern interiors where you want to keep things sleek but not too loud.

Advertisement

#3 Bold colored squares Adding bold colors to the checkered pattern can add a playful element to any room. From deep blues to rich greens, colored squares give personality without compromising on style. These patterns are best suited for creative spaces like home offices or playrooms where you want to inspire energy and creativity.

Advertisement

#4 Large format tiles Large format tiles in a chequered pattern can make a room look more spacious while keeping the design elements intact. These tiles reduce grout lines, giving a more cohesive look than smaller tiles. Large format chequers are ideal for open-plan living areas where you want an uninterrupted flow between spaces.