Refer to this guide

Chic coastal grandeur inspired by Olivia Palermo

By Anujj Trehaan 02:55 pm Dec 30, 202402:55 pm

What's the story Fashion icon Olivia Palermo, with her flawless style, regularly draws from coastal influences, weaving them effortlessly into chic city-ready ensembles. This article delves into the art of emulating Olivia's coastal-inspired fashion, focusing on simplicity, elegance, and versatility. From breezy fabrics to sun-kissed colors, we'll navigate the currents of curating a wardrobe that reflects the tranquil beauty of the seaside.

Fabric choice

Embrace light and airy fabrics

To emulate Olivia Palermo's effortless coastal chic, choosing the right fabrics is key. Opt for linen, cotton, and silk blends that provide breathability and movement. A linen blazer or a silk maxi dress make for ideal staples. These fabrics will not only keep you comfortable in the heat but also elevate your look with an air of laid-back luxury.

Nautical touch

Incorporate nautical stripes

Nautical stripes are the heartbeat of coastal fashion. Adding striped items like a classic Breton top or striped wide-leg pants instantly lifts your look with a maritime breeze. Olivia frequently pairs these stripes with solid colors to keep her outfits grounded. And, keep it navy blue, white, and occasionally red for that true seafaring vibe.

Color play

Add pops of color

While coastal fashion typically gravitates towards neutral hues, infusing vibrant colors can add a playful touch to your outfit. Taking a cue from Olivia's style, opt for accessories or clothing pieces in bold colors like turquoise blue or coral pink. A vivid scarf or statement-making shoes can elevate your look while maintaining the essence of coastal chic.

Footwear flexibility

Opt for versatile footwear

The right footwear is key to completing any beach-inspired look. Espadrilles and sandals: These are her go-to choices. They're not only light and practical for beach walks or city trips, but they also match the lightness of the fabrics she chooses. For a slightly more formal touch, choose leather sandals in neutral colors.

Finishing touches

Accessorize wisely

Channeling Olivia Palermo's effortless coastal elegance comes down to one key element: accessorizing with intention. Keep jewelry minimal, but don't shy away from statement-making sun protection. Think wide-brimmed hats and sleek sunglasses for that touch of sophistication while shielding your eyes. A stylish straw tote bag is a must, marrying function with fashion for toting your seaside essentials.