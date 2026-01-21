Beat the chill with belted wrap coats
What's the story
African winters are a unique blend of mild temperatures and occasional chills, making the perfect opportunity to flaunt stylish yet functional outerwear. Belted wrap coats are the perfect choice for this season, offering versatility and elegance. They can be layered over different outfits, making them the perfect choice for both casual and formal occasions. Here are five stylish ways to wear belted wrap coats this winter in Africa.
Tip 1
Layer with knitwear
Pairing a belted wrap coat with knitwear is a great way to stay warm while looking chic. Opt for a lightweight sweater or turtleneck underneath your coat for added insulation without bulk. Neutral colors like beige or gray work well to create a cohesive look that can be easily accessorized with scarves or hats.
Tip 2
Mix textures for depth
Mixing different textures can elevate the style quotient of your belted wrap coat. Try pairing it with fabrics like wool, cotton, or linen to add depth to your outfit. A textured scarf or gloves can add to the overall aesthetic, making your winter wardrobe more interesting and visually appealing.
Tip 3
Accessorize with statement belts
While most belted wrap coats come with their own belts, adding a statement belt can take your look up a notch. Choose belts with unique buckles or patterns that contrast with your coat's fabric. This not only adds an element of interest but also allows you to customize the fit and silhouette according to your preference.
Tip 4
Opt for bold patterns
Choosing bold patterns like plaids or florals can make your belted wrap coat the star of the show. These prints lend personality and flair to your outfit without overpowering it. When you wear these patterns, you can keep the rest of your look simple with solid-colored tops and bottoms that let the coat shine.
Tip 5
Play with lengths and silhouettes
Experimenting with different lengths and silhouettes can make a huge difference in how you style a belted wrap coat. Longer coats give an air of sophistication, while shorter ones lend a modern touch. Pairing them with tailored pants or wide-leg trousers can create balanced proportions that are flattering and stylish for any occasion.