Beat the chill with belted wrap coats

African winters are a unique blend of mild temperatures and occasional chills, making the perfect opportunity to flaunt stylish yet functional outerwear. Belted wrap coats are the perfect choice for this season, offering versatility and elegance. They can be layered over different outfits, making them the perfect choice for both casual and formal occasions. Here are five stylish ways to wear belted wrap coats this winter in Africa.

Tip 1 Layer with knitwear Pairing a belted wrap coat with knitwear is a great way to stay warm while looking chic. Opt for a lightweight sweater or turtleneck underneath your coat for added insulation without bulk. Neutral colors like beige or gray work well to create a cohesive look that can be easily accessorized with scarves or hats.

Tip 2 Mix textures for depth Mixing different textures can elevate the style quotient of your belted wrap coat. Try pairing it with fabrics like wool, cotton, or linen to add depth to your outfit. A textured scarf or gloves can add to the overall aesthetic, making your winter wardrobe more interesting and visually appealing.

Tip 3 Accessorize with statement belts While most belted wrap coats come with their own belts, adding a statement belt can take your look up a notch. Choose belts with unique buckles or patterns that contrast with your coat's fabric. This not only adds an element of interest but also allows you to customize the fit and silhouette according to your preference.

Tip 4 Opt for bold patterns Choosing bold patterns like plaids or florals can make your belted wrap coat the star of the show. These prints lend personality and flair to your outfit without overpowering it. When you wear these patterns, you can keep the rest of your look simple with solid-colored tops and bottoms that let the coat shine.