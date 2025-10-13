Chickpea flour + gravies: 5 must-try combos

Chickpea flour, or besan, is a versatile ingredient that can easily elevate the taste and texture of gravies. From thickening to adding a nutty flavor, it does it all. Here are five ways to use chickpea flour in gravies, and how it can improve your dishes. Each method highlights the unique qualities of chickpea flour, making it a staple in your kitchen.

Tip 1 Thickening agent for rich gravies Chickpea flour makes an excellent thickening agent for gravies. Unlike cornstarch or flour, it gives a distinct flavor that goes well with many dishes. Just roast the chickpea flour lightly before adding it to the gravy, and you can get rid of its raw taste. This method not only thickens the gravy but also adds depth to its flavor profile.

Tip 2 Enhancing flavor with spices Pairing chickpea flour with spices can elevate your gravies. Turmeric, cumin, and coriander pair well with chickpea flour. Mixing these spices with chickpea flour before adding it to your gravy can create a fragrant and flavorful dish. The spices infuse into the chickpea flour, and then into the gravy, making every bite a burst of flavor.

Tip 3 Creating a smooth texture To achieve a smooth texture in your gravies, mix chickpea flour with water or broth to form a paste before adding it to the pot. This prevents lumps from forming and ensures an even consistency throughout the dish. The paste method is especially useful when making creamy gravies where smoothness is key.

Tip 4 Adding nutritional value Chickpea flour is high in protein and fiber, making it a healthy addition to any gravy. By adding chickpea flour to your recipes, you not only enhance flavor but also boost nutritional content without changing the taste much. It's an easy way to make your meals healthier without compromising on taste or texture.