Word of the Day: Bereft

"Bereft" (adjective) describes feeling deprived, lacking, or missing something important. It's used when someone experiences loss, emptiness, or sorrow. A "bereft" person or situation highlights the absence or the sense of something vital being gone.

Origin Origin of the word The word "bereft" comes from the verb "bereave," which means "to take away" or "to deprive." For centuries, it has been used to describe loss, whether physical or emotional. Today, it's often used to express feelings of emptiness, grief, or missing something important.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'bereft' Some common synonyms for "bereft" include deprived, lacking, missing, stripped, forlorn, and destitute. All of these words describe situations or feelings where something important is gone or absent. They help convey loss, emptiness, or the sense of being without something valuable, whether physically or emotionally.

Usage Sentence usage Here's how "bereft" can appear in different contexts: "After the loss of her dog, she felt completely 'bereft.'" "The house seemed 'bereft' of life and energy." "He was 'bereft' of ideas during the brainstorming session."