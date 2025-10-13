Word of the Day: Bereft
What's the story
"Bereft" (adjective) describes feeling deprived, lacking, or missing something important. It's used when someone experiences loss, emptiness, or sorrow. A "bereft" person or situation highlights the absence or the sense of something vital being gone.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "bereft" comes from the verb "bereave," which means "to take away" or "to deprive." For centuries, it has been used to describe loss, whether physical or emotional. Today, it's often used to express feelings of emptiness, grief, or missing something important.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'bereft'
Some common synonyms for "bereft" include deprived, lacking, missing, stripped, forlorn, and destitute. All of these words describe situations or feelings where something important is gone or absent. They help convey loss, emptiness, or the sense of being without something valuable, whether physically or emotionally.
Usage
Sentence usage
Here's how "bereft" can appear in different contexts: "After the loss of her dog, she felt completely 'bereft.'" "The house seemed 'bereft' of life and energy." "He was 'bereft' of ideas during the brainstorming session."
Writing
Why use the word
The word "bereft" is great for showing when someone or something is left empty or without what they need. It makes your writing more emotional and vivid, helping readers sense the absence or sorrow. It's perfect for describing grief, loneliness, or important losses.