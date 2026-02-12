If African cuisine interests you, try these chickpea recipes 

Chickpeas are a staple in many African cuisines, providing a versatile and nutritious ingredient. Rich in protein and fiber, chickpeas are used in a variety of dishes across the continent. From stews to salads, these legumes have been embraced for their ability to absorb flavors and provide a hearty texture. Here are five African dishes that highlight the unique ways chickpeas are prepared and enjoyed.

Dish 1 Moroccan chickpea tagine Moroccan chickpea tagine is a fragrant stew that combines chickpeas with vegetables and spices like cumin, coriander, and cinnamon. Traditionally cooked in a tagine pot, this dish allows the flavors to meld beautifully over slow cooking. Often served with couscous or bread, it makes for a filling meal that showcases the rich culinary heritage of Morocco.

Dish 2 Ethiopian chickpea stew (shiro) Shiro is an Ethiopian stew made from ground chickpeas mixed with spices such as berbere powder. This thick stew is often eaten with injera, a sourdough flatbread used as both a plate and utensil. Shiro is known for its deep flavor profile and comforting texture, making it a beloved dish in Ethiopian households.

Dish 3 West African Chickpea Peanut Soup West African chickpea peanut soup marries the earthiness of chickpeas with the richness of peanuts. Tomatoes, onions, garlic, and spices like ginger or chili peppers are added to enhance the taste. This soup is usually served over rice or with fufu—a starchy side made from cassava or plantains—making it a hearty meal ideal for any occasion.

Dish 4 Tunisian chickpea salad Tunisian chickpea salad is a refreshing mix of boiled chickpeas tossed with fresh vegetables like cucumbers, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Dressed simply with olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper, this salad highlights the natural flavors without overpowering them. It's perfect as an appetizer or side dish during warm weather months when lighter fare is preferred.