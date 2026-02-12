Pair chickpeas with these ingredients for a sumptuous meal

Chickpeas are a versatile ingredient that can be paired with a range of foods to create delicious vegetarian meals. From salads to stews, chickpeas can be the star of the show or a supporting player in many dishes. Here are five vegetarian meals that pair perfectly with chickpeas, highlighting the legume's adaptability and nutritional benefits. Each meal offers a unique flavor profile and showcases how chickpeas can enhance your diet.

Dish 1 Chickpea and spinach salad A refreshing chickpea and spinach salad is a quick meal option that packs a punch of nutrients. Toss together fresh spinach leaves, canned chickpeas, cherry tomatoes, and cucumber for a colorful dish. Dress it up with olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper for added zest. This salad is not only easy to prepare but also rich in iron from spinach and protein from chickpeas.

Dish 2 Chickpea curry with vegetables Chickpea curry is a hearty dish that warms the soul. Cook chickpeas with tomatoes, onions, garlic, ginger, and your choice of vegetables like bell peppers or carrots. Add spices such as cumin or coriander for an aromatic touch. Serve this curry over rice or with flatbread for a satisfying meal that brings together bold flavors.

Advertisement

Dish 3 Roasted chickpeas with sweet potatoes Roasted chickpeas paired with sweet potatoes make for an irresistible combination of textures and flavors. Toss sweet potato cubes and canned chickpeas in olive oil along with paprika or cumin before roasting them in the oven until crispy on the outside but tender inside. This dish makes for an excellent source of fiber and vitamins A and C.

Advertisement

Dish 4 Hummus with vegetable sticks Hummus is another way to enjoy the goodness of chickpeas while relishing it as a dip with vegetable sticks. Blend cooked chickpeas with tahini paste, lemon juice, garlic, olive oil, salt, and pepper until smooth. Serve it with carrot sticks, cucumber slices, or bell pepper strips for a healthy snack option that goes well with any occasion.