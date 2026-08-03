Why you should start eating sapodilla
What's the story
Chikoo, or sapodilla, is a tropical fruit that is not just delicious but also packed with nutrients that can do wonders for your gut health. The sweet, grainy-textured fruit is loaded with fiber and other essential nutrients that promote digestion and keep the gut healthy. Adding chikoo to your diet can be an easy way to improve your digestive health without making major changes to your diet.
#1
High fiber content benefits
Chikoo is loaded with dietary fiber, which is essential for healthy digestion.
Fiber helps move food through the digestive tract and prevents constipation by adding bulk to the stool.
Eating fiber-rich foods like chikoo can keep your bowel movements regular and prevent digestive problems, such as bloating and gas.
#2
Natural digestive aid
The tannins present in chikoo are known to have astringent properties that help in digestion by reducing inflammation in the intestines.
These compounds can help soothe an upset stomach and reduce symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).
Including chikoo in your diet may provide relief from occasional digestive discomforts.
#3
Rich source of antioxidants
Chikoo is also rich in antioxidants like vitamin C and beta-carotene, which help protect the cells of the digestive system from oxidative stress.
These antioxidants help reduce inflammation and promote overall gut health by neutralizing harmful free radicals in the body.
#4
Supports healthy gut bacteria
The prebiotic properties of chikoo make it an excellent food source for the beneficial bacteria that reside in our intestines.
These probiotics are essential for healthy digestion and absorption of nutrients.
Eating foods rich in prebiotics, such as chikoo, can promote a healthy balance of gut bacteria, leading to better digestive health and immunity.