Chinos + pullovers: 5 styles you'll love

Chinos are a versatile wardrobe staple that can be dressed up or down for any occasion. Pairing them with the right pullover can elevate your style, making you look effortlessly put together. Here are five timeless pullover styles that go perfectly with chinos, giving you classic yet modern looks for various settings.

Style 1 Crew neck pullover The crew neck pullover is a classic choice that goes well with chinos. Its round neckline and simple design make it a versatile piece that can be worn casually or semi-formally. Opt for neutral colors like navy or gray to keep things understated, or go for brighter shades to add a pop of color to your outfit. This style works well with both slim-fit and relaxed-fit chinos.

Style 2 V-neck pullover A V-neck pullover adds a touch of sophistication to any outfit. It creates an elongating effect on the torso, making it flattering for most body types. Pairing this style with chinos gives you a polished look ideal for office settings or evening outings. Stick to classic colors like black or burgundy for a timeless appeal.

Style 3 Cable knit pullover The cable knit pullover brings texture and warmth to your outfit, making it perfect for cooler months. Its intricate patterns add visual interest without overpowering the rest of your ensemble. This style goes well with chinos in earthy tones like olive green or tan, giving you a balanced look that's both stylish and comfortable.

Style 4 Shawl collar pullover A shawl collar pullover adds an element of elegance with its unique neckline design. It adds depth and dimension, making it ideal for layering over shirts or turtlenecks beneath it. Paired with chinos, this style is perfect for smart-casual occasions where you want to make an impression without being too formal.