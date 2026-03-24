Love cilantro leaves? You must try these recipes

Fresh cilantro leaves can make any dish more flavorful. They have a unique flavor that goes well with a variety of cuisines. Here are five flavorful recipes that use fresh cilantro leaves, giving you an opportunity to enjoy the herb's versatility. Whether you are a fan of spicy flavors or something more mild, these recipes are sure to impress.

Dish 1 Cilantro lime rice Cilantro lime rice is a simple yet delicious side dish. Cooked rice is mixed with lime juice, chopped cilantro, and a hint of salt to create a refreshing accompaniment to any meal. The zesty flavor of lime complements the earthy taste of cilantro, making it an ideal pairing for Mexican or Tex-Mex dishes. This recipe is easy to prepare and adds a burst of freshness to your plate.

Dish 2 Spicy cilantro chutney Spicy cilantro chutney is an Indian condiment that packs a punch with its bold flavors. Made by blending fresh cilantro leaves with green chilies, ginger, garlic, lemon juice, and spices like cumin and coriander powder, this chutney is perfect for adding spice and zest to sandwiches or snacks. It can also be used as a marinade base or served as a dip at gatherings.

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Dish 3 Thai green curry paste Thai green curry paste uses fresh cilantro leaves for an aromatic base. The paste is made by grinding together cilantro with other ingredients like lemongrass stalks, kaffir lime leaves, garlic cloves, and green chilies. This paste is essential for preparing authentic Thai green curry at home. It gives depth and complexity to the dish while highlighting the vibrant flavors of Southeast Asian cuisine.

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Dish 4 Fresh herb salad dressing A homemade salad dressing with fresh herbs like cilantro makes salads more delicious without any added preservatives from store-bought dressings. To make this dressing at home, whisk together olive oil with vinegar or lemon juice, finely chopped herbs (including plenty of leafy greens like parsley and mint, along with our star ingredient: cilantro), salt, and pepper. This dressing goes well with any salad mix, adding a burst of flavor with every bite.