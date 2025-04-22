Why you should add cinnamon to your daily diet
What's the story
If you have cinnamon at home, you're in luck!
The common spice, which sits in most kitchens, is attracting some attention for its health benefits.
From sweet and warm flavor to adding a dash of flavor in your food, cinnamon could also help stabilize your blood sugar levels and reduce the risk of inflammation.
Here's how adding cinnamon to your diet could help.
Blood sugar impact
How cinnamon affects blood sugar
Cinnamon has also been studied for its insulin-mimicking activity, which aids in reducing blood sugar levels.
Some studies even posit that eating cinnamon may help improve glucose uptake by cells, thus improving insulin sensitivity.
This effect can be especially useful for people managing type 2 diabetes or those prone to developing it.
Inflammation reduction
Anti-inflammatory properties of cinnamon
Cinnamon is loaded with compounds like cinnamaldehyde, which are known for their anti-inflammatory effects.
These compounds can greatly assist in reducing swelling and relieving pain commonly observed in chronic inflammatory conditions, such as arthritis.
By efficiently reducing markers of inflammation in the body, cinnamon contributes significantly to the improvement of overall health and well-being.
Making it a great addition to one's diet.
Daily dosage
Recommended daily intake of cinnamon
Though cinnamon provides potential health benefits, it's best to keep it moderate.
Experts typically recommend a daily intake of one to six grams of cinnamon powder.
Anything more than that may lead to adverse effects due to the presence of coumarin, a compound which can be harmful in large quantities.
Dietary tips
Ways to incorporate cinnamon into diet
Incorporating cinnamon into your diet is extremely easy and versatile.
You can sprinkle it on oatmeal or yogurt for breakfast or add it into smoothies for an extra flavor boost.
It also goes well with fruits like apples and bananas, or can be used as a seasoning in savory dishes like soups and stews.