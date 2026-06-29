Cinnamon honey roasted carrots make an excellent side dish that goes well with any meal

Cinnamon lovers, try these dishes today

By Vinita Jain 12:52 pm Jun 29, 202612:52 pm

What's the story

Cinnamon, the aromatic spice, is a staple in many kitchens, thanks to its unique flavor and fragrance. It not only enhances the taste of dishes but also comes with a number of health benefits. From sweet to savory, cinnamon can be added to a variety of recipes, making them delicious and healthy. Here are five must-try cinnamon-infused dishes that you can easily make at home.