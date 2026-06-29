Cinnamon lovers, try these dishes today
What's the story
Cinnamon, the aromatic spice, is a staple in many kitchens, thanks to its unique flavor and fragrance. It not only enhances the taste of dishes but also comes with a number of health benefits. From sweet to savory, cinnamon can be added to a variety of recipes, making them delicious and healthy. Here are five must-try cinnamon-infused dishes that you can easily make at home.
Dish 1
Cinnamon Apple Oatmeal
Cinnamon apple oatmeal is a warm, comforting breakfast option that combines the sweetness of apples with the warmth of cinnamon. To prepare this dish, cook oats with diced apples until soft. Add a pinch of cinnamon and a drizzle of honey for sweetness. This dish not only provides fiber from oats, but also vitamins from apples, making it a nutritious start to your day.
Dish 2
Spiced cinnamon rice pudding
Rice pudding gets a delightful twist with the addition of cinnamon. For this dessert, cook rice in milk until creamy. Stir in sugar, vanilla extract, and ground cinnamon for flavor. Top with raisins or nuts for added texture. This creamy treat is perfect for satisfying sweet cravings while enjoying the aromatic essence of cinnamon.
Dish 3
Savory cinnamon lentil soup
For those who prefer savory dishes, cinnamon lentil soup is an excellent choice. Start by sauteing onions and garlic in olive oil until fragrant. Add lentils, vegetable broth, diced tomatoes, and ground cinnamon to the pot. Let it simmer until lentils are tender. The subtle hint of cinnamon adds depth to this hearty soup without overpowering other flavors.
Dish 4
Cinnamon honey roasted carrots
Cinnamon honey roasted carrots make an excellent side dish that goes well with any meal. Toss carrot sticks with honey and a sprinkle of ground cinnamon before roasting them in the oven until tender and caramelized at the edges. The natural sweetness from carrots, combined with honey and spices, makes this dish irresistible.
Dish 5
Warm cinnamon banana smoothie
A warm smoothie can be comforting on cooler days, and adding bananas, a dash of nutmeg, and cloves makes it even better. Blend bananas, almond milk, vanilla extract, and ground cinnamon together, and heat gently on the stove top. This smoothie is perfect for a quick breakfast or an afternoon pick-me-up.