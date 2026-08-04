Try these desserts using cinnamon and pineapple

A pineapple cinnamon upside-down cake is a classic dessert that marries the two flavors perfectly.

The cake starts with a layer of caramelized pineapples sprinkled with cinnamon, giving it a sweet and spicy base.

The moist cake complements the toppings, making for a delightful treat.

This dessert is ideal for gatherings where you want to impress guests with something different, yet familiar.