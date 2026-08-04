Try these desserts using cinnamon and pineapple
What's the story
Cinnamon and pineapple make for an unusual, yet delicious combination that can elevate your dessert game. The warm, spicy notes of cinnamon blend beautifully with the sweet and tangy flavors of pineapple. This dynamic duo can be used in a variety of dessert recipes to create something special. Be it a simple fruit salad or an elaborate cake, cinnamon and pineapple can add a twist to your culinary creations.
Dish 1
Pineapple cinnamon upside-down cake
A pineapple cinnamon upside-down cake is a classic dessert that marries the two flavors perfectly.
The cake starts with a layer of caramelized pineapples sprinkled with cinnamon, giving it a sweet and spicy base.
The moist cake complements the toppings, making for a delightful treat.
This dessert is ideal for gatherings where you want to impress guests with something different, yet familiar.
Dish 2
Cinnamon-spiced pineapple sorbet
Cinnamon-spiced pineapple sorbet is a refreshing twist on traditional sorbet recipes.
By adding cinnamon to the mix, you get an unexpected depth of flavor that enhances the natural sweetness of the pineapple.
This sorbet is easy to make and requires minimal ingredients, making it an accessible option for anyone looking to try something new.
Dish 3
Grilled pineapple with cinnamon glaze
Grilled pineapple with a cinnamon glaze is another simple, yet delicious, way to enjoy this flavor combination.
The grilling process caramelizes the sugars in the fruit, while the cinnamon glaze adds warmth and spice.
This dish can be served as a side or dessert and goes well with vanilla ice cream or yogurt.
Dish 4
Pineapple cinnamon smoothie bowl
A pineapple cinnamon smoothie bowl offers a nutritious start to your day or a light afternoon snack.
Blending fresh pineapples with yogurt or milk, and adding ground cinnamon, creates a creamy base that is both satisfying and flavorful.
Topped with nuts or seeds for texture, this smoothie bowl makes for an energizing meal option that is easy to prepare at home.