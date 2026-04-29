Don't toss citrus peels! Use them for succulents
What's the story
Citrus peels, often discarded as waste, can be surprisingly beneficial for succulent care. These natural byproducts are rich in nutrients and have properties that can enhance the growth and health of succulents. By incorporating citrus peels into your succulent care routine, you can provide essential nutrients and improve soil quality without spending a dime. Here are some practical ways to use citrus peels effectively for succulent care.
Composting benefits
Nutrient-rich composting
Citrus peels are a good source of nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, which are essential for plant growth. When added to compost, these nutrients break down over time and enrich the soil. This enriched soil helps succulents grow stronger and healthier. To compost citrus peels, simply chop them into small pieces and mix them with other compost materials, like kitchen scraps and yard waste.
Pest control
Natural pest deterrent
The natural oils present in citrus peels can act as a deterrent to common pests that affect succulents. Placing small pieces of peel around your plants, or making a citrus-infused water spray, can keep pests like aphids and mealybugs at bay. This method is eco-friendly and avoids the use of chemical pesticides that could harm your plants or the environment.
Acidic properties
Soil acidification aid
Citrus peels have acidic properties that can help lower soil pH levels, which is beneficial for certain types of succulents that prefer slightly acidic conditions. By incorporating dried or fresh citrus peels into the soil mix, you can create an optimal environment for these plants without having to buy specialized soil products.
Moisture retention
Moisture retention enhancement
Citrus peels also help retain moisture in the soil around succulents. When placed on top of the soil or mixed in with potting mix, they form a barrier that reduces evaporation rates. This keeps moisture levels consistent around plant roots while preventing overwatering issues commonly faced by succulent owners.