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Don't toss citrus peels! Use them for succulents
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Don't toss citrus peels! Use them for succulents

By Simran Jeet
Apr 29, 2026
03:41 pm
What's the story

Citrus peels, often discarded as waste, can be surprisingly beneficial for succulent care. These natural byproducts are rich in nutrients and have properties that can enhance the growth and health of succulents. By incorporating citrus peels into your succulent care routine, you can provide essential nutrients and improve soil quality without spending a dime. Here are some practical ways to use citrus peels effectively for succulent care.

Composting benefits

Nutrient-rich composting

Citrus peels are a good source of nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, which are essential for plant growth. When added to compost, these nutrients break down over time and enrich the soil. This enriched soil helps succulents grow stronger and healthier. To compost citrus peels, simply chop them into small pieces and mix them with other compost materials, like kitchen scraps and yard waste.

Pest control

Natural pest deterrent

The natural oils present in citrus peels can act as a deterrent to common pests that affect succulents. Placing small pieces of peel around your plants, or making a citrus-infused water spray, can keep pests like aphids and mealybugs at bay. This method is eco-friendly and avoids the use of chemical pesticides that could harm your plants or the environment.

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Acidic properties

Soil acidification aid

Citrus peels have acidic properties that can help lower soil pH levels, which is beneficial for certain types of succulents that prefer slightly acidic conditions. By incorporating dried or fresh citrus peels into the soil mix, you can create an optimal environment for these plants without having to buy specialized soil products.

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Moisture retention

Moisture retention enhancement

Citrus peels also help retain moisture in the soil around succulents. When placed on top of the soil or mixed in with potting mix, they form a barrier that reduces evaporation rates. This keeps moisture levels consistent around plant roots while preventing overwatering issues commonly faced by succulent owners.

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