This waterfall in Ghana is a breathtaking cliff diving spot

Wli Waterfalls, one of Africa 's highest waterfalls, is located in Ghana's Volta Region. The place is famous for its stunning beauty and thrilling cliff diving experiences. Surrounded by lush greenery, the waterfalls provide an exhilarating adventure to daredevils looking for a unique experience. The place is not just a visual treat, but also a place where you can test your courage by diving off natural cliffs into the refreshing waters below.

#1 Discovering Wli Waterfalls Wli Waterfalls is located near the small town of Wli. The falls are divided into two sections: the Upper Falls and the Lower Falls. The Upper Falls are more remote and require a hike to get to, while the Lower Falls are more accessible. Both sections provide amazing views and opportunities for swimming and relaxing. The area is rich in biodiversity, with many bird species and other wildlife making it their home.

#2 Cliff diving spots at Wli The cliffs around Wli Waterfalls provide ideal spots for cliff diving enthusiasts. The height of the cliffs varies, giving options for both beginners and experienced divers. Safety is paramount, so it is important to assess each spot before diving. Local guides can help you find the best spots according to your skill level, ensuring a safe, yet thrilling, experience.

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#3 Best time to visit Wli Waterfalls The best time to visit Wli Waterfalls is during the rainy season from May to October, when the falls are at their most powerful. During this time, you can enjoy the full force of the waterfall and have the best diving experience. However, if you prefer a quieter visit with fewer tourists, you can also visit during the dry season, when the water flow is lower but still enjoyable.

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