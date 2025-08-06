Where to go for cliff-diving in Sicily: Top spots

Famous for its stunning landscapes and pristine, crystal-clear waters, the Mediterranean island of Sicily is a dream destination. Among other things, it is also a cliff-diver's paradise. The rocky coasts of the island present plenty of spots to dive into turquoise waters. Here are some of the best cliff-diving spots in Sicily, what makes each unique, and tips for those willing to try this thrilling activity.

Scala dei Turchi Scala dei Turchi: A natural wonder Scala dei Turchi is an eye-catching white limestone cliff located close to Realmonte. Its unusual staircase-like formation makes an ideal diving platform for enthusiasts. The contrast between the white cliffs and the turquoise sea is mind-blowing. While diving here, it is important to be wary of the tides, and check the conditions are safe to take the plunge.

Capo Gallo Capo Gallo: A hidden gem Capo Gallo, a nature reserve close to Palermo, has secluded spots ideal for cliff-diving. The rugged coastline and clear waters alive with marine life make the area stunning. While diving, divers must know local regulations within the reserve to keep themselves and the environment safe at this hidden gem.

Isola Bella Isola Bella: A picturesque setting Nestled near Taormina, Isola Bella is famous for its stunning views and amazing cliff-diving spots. This picturesque island features rocky cliffs of different heights, perfect for divers of all skill levels. However, before you get all set to dive here, it is important for you to know the local rules regarding access to certain areas around Isola Bella.