Cashew wonders: 5 tasty recipes

If you thought cashews are just a tasty snack, you're wrong. They're a versatile ingredient loaded with nutrients. These kidney-shaped seeds can be used in a variety of recipes, lending them a creamy texture and rich flavor. From savory dishes to sweet treats, cashews can do magic, turning ordinary meals to extraordinary culinary experiences. Here are five surprising recipes that highlight cashew's versatility.

Pasta delight Creamy cashew alfredo sauce Transform your pasta night with a creamy cashew Alfredo sauce. By blending soaked cashews with garlic, lemon juice, and nutritional yeast, you create a rich sauce without dairy. This plant-based alternative is perfect for those seeking a healthier option without sacrificing taste. The sauce pairs well with fettuccine or any pasta of choice, providing a satisfying meal that's both nutritious and delicious.

Dairy-free option Cashew cheese spread For all the people who want to skip dairy but still enjoy cheese-like spreads, look no further than cashew cheese. Blend soaked cashews with some apple cider vinegar, lemon juice, and spices (paprika or turmeric) to get a spreadable consistency ideal for crackers or sandwiches. The versatile spread can be customized further with herbs or spices depending on your taste.

Quick meal fix Spicy cashew stir-fry A spicy cashew stir-fry is the best way to add more greens to your plate while enjoying the crunch of roasted cashews. Toss your favorite veggies, say bell peppers and broccoli, in soy sauce and chili paste before adding roasted cashews for added texture and flavor. The dish is quick to make and gives you a balanced meal brimming with nutrition.

Snack boosters Cashew energy balls Cashew energy balls make for the perfect on-the-go snack or energy booster during the day. Combine dates, oats, cocoa powder (optional) and chopped cashews in a food processor until well mixed, and roll into bite-sized balls. These no-bake treats are naturally sweetened by dates while offering healthy fats from the nuts- perfect to curb hunger between meals.