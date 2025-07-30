Argentina on your plate: 5 dishes to try

Argentina is a culture-rich, gastronomically-delightful country. While you roam through its colorful cities and beautiful landscapes, sampling local snacks can be an exhilarating component of your trip. From sweet delights to savory nibbles, Argentine snacks give an insight into the country's diversity of flavors. Here are five must-have snacks that will make your travel experience in Argentina even more memorable.

Empanadas Savor the classic empanadas A staple in Argentine cuisine, empanadas are to die for with their delicious fillings wrapped in a flaky pastry shell. These hand-held delights are served with different fillings such as cheese, spinach, or corn. Every region of Argentina has its own twist on empanadas, making them a versatile snack to enjoy while exploring different areas of the country.

Dulce de leche Delight in dulce de leche treats We also love how dulce de leche is another sweet spread that makes everything better. How can we forget our favorite caramelized milk and sugar treat? Used as a filling or topping for many Argentine desserts like alfajores and churros, the rich and creamy texture of dulce de leche makes it an irresistible treat for anyone with a sweet tooth.

Tostados Enjoy crunchy tostados Often topped with simple ingredients like tomato, cheese, or avocado, tostados are crispy toasted bread slices. They make for an easy-to-eat snack easily available at cafes all across Argentina. Tostados give a satisfying crunch and are perfect for munching on during relaxed walks through city streets.

Medialunas Relish medialunas at breakfast Medialunas are crescent-shaped pastries that resemble croissants but are a tad sweeter and smaller. Often had at breakfast with coffee or tea, these pastries have become a part of morning rituals all across Argentina. Their buttery taste makes them irresistible when you are gearing up for the day.