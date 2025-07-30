Argentina on your plate: 5 dishes to try
Argentina is a culture-rich, gastronomically-delightful country. While you roam through its colorful cities and beautiful landscapes, sampling local snacks can be an exhilarating component of your trip. From sweet delights to savory nibbles, Argentine snacks give an insight into the country's diversity of flavors. Here are five must-have snacks that will make your travel experience in Argentina even more memorable.
Empanadas
Savor the classic empanadas
A staple in Argentine cuisine, empanadas are to die for with their delicious fillings wrapped in a flaky pastry shell. These hand-held delights are served with different fillings such as cheese, spinach, or corn. Every region of Argentina has its own twist on empanadas, making them a versatile snack to enjoy while exploring different areas of the country.
Dulce de leche
Delight in dulce de leche treats
We also love how dulce de leche is another sweet spread that makes everything better. How can we forget our favorite caramelized milk and sugar treat? Used as a filling or topping for many Argentine desserts like alfajores and churros, the rich and creamy texture of dulce de leche makes it an irresistible treat for anyone with a sweet tooth.
Tostados
Enjoy crunchy tostados
Often topped with simple ingredients like tomato, cheese, or avocado, tostados are crispy toasted bread slices. They make for an easy-to-eat snack easily available at cafes all across Argentina. Tostados give a satisfying crunch and are perfect for munching on during relaxed walks through city streets.
Medialunas
Relish medialunas at breakfast
Medialunas are crescent-shaped pastries that resemble croissants but are a tad sweeter and smaller. Often had at breakfast with coffee or tea, these pastries have become a part of morning rituals all across Argentina. Their buttery taste makes them irresistible when you are gearing up for the day.
Alfajores
Indulge in sweet alfajores
Alfajores are two soft cookies filled with dulce de leche and coated in chocolate or powdered sugar. This popular snack is available nationwide (from bakeries to supermarkets) in different variations, even coconut-covered ones. Perfectly paired alongside afternoon tea time breaks during travels around this beautiful country!