Scandinavian weddings: Unique traditions you'll love

Scandinavian weddings have some of the most beautiful traditions that reflect the region's rich culture. These customs, which differ from Sweden to Norway and Denmark, give an interesting touch to ceremonies. Symbolic rituals and unique attire give couples the chance to add meaningful elements to their big day. They give a glimpse of the area's history as well as celebrate their vows.

Bride's crown Bride's crown tradition In many Scandinavian weddings, the bride adorns herself with a crown. This tradition symbolizes purity and is usually crafted from silver or gold. The crown is sometimes inherited or borrowed from the church. Donning this crown is seen as an honor and gives a royal touch to the bride's attire.

Sword dance Groom's sword dance In some parts of Scandinavia, it is customary for the groom to perform a sword dance at weddings. The intricate sword dance is performed by the groom to showcase his strength and agility. It entertains the guests and also serves as a symbol of protection and bravery, making the celebrations even more unique and memorable.

Kissing custom Kissing tradition during speeches A fun tradition at Scandinavian weddings is that guests encourage kisses between the bride and groom, during speeches or when glasses are clinked together. This custom makes for a fun element and interaction among guests, as they cheer on the couple's displays of affection throughout the celebration.

Musical procession Bridal procession with music In some areas, the brides walk their way to the ceremony led by musicians playing traditional instruments such as fiddles or accordions. The musical procession adds to the festivity as it leads up to the exchanging of vows. The lively tunes make for an upbeat start for both the parties in this joyous occasion.