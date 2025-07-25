Must-try Portuguese snacks

Portugal is famous for its gastronomic delights, with pasteis de nata and sardines often stealing the limelight. But the country's snack scene has plenty of other delectable treats that are worth a try. From sweet to savory, these snacks offer a taste of Portugal's rich culinary heritage. Here's a look at some amazing Portuguese snacks beyond the usual suspects that are found across this beautiful country.

Rice cake Bolo de arroz: A sweet treat If you love light desserts, you would love bolo de arroz, a beloved Portuguese rice cake. Made out of rice flour, sugar, etc, it's a popular choice for breakfast or as an evening snack. Its subtle sweetness and unique tall shape come from the fact that it is baked in paper molds. It's the perfect companion to coffee or tea and available in most Portuguese bakeries.

Sweet bread Pao de deus: Heavenly bread As the name suggests, Pao de deus or "Bread of God" is heavenly delicious! This sweet bread has a soft interior but is topped with coconut flakes and sugar for a bit of texture and flavor. Enjoyed freshly out of the oven, pao de deus is an amazing breakfast or mid-day snack when served with some butter or jam.

Cheese pastries Queijadas: Cheese pastries Queijadas are small cheese pastries that originated in Sintra but are now enjoyed all over Portugal. These pastries feature a creamy filling of cheese, sugar, eggs, and cinnamon wrapped in thin pastry shells. They provide an interesting mix of sweet and savory flavors that makes them irresistible for many who try them.