Love plantain? You must try these recipes

Often mistaken for bananas, plantains are a versatile ingredient in various cuisines. Unlike bananas, plantains are starchy and best enjoyed cooked. They can be used in both sweet and savory dishes, offering a unique flavor profile that can elevate any meal. From crispy snacks to hearty main courses, plantains provide endless culinary possibilities. Here are some exotic plantain recipes that can inspire your next cooking adventure.

Fritter delight Sweet plantain fritters Sweet plantain fritters are a delectable treat that pairs the natural sweetness of ripe plantains with a dash of spice. To prepare this dish, mash ripe plantains and add flour, sugar, and spices like cinnamon or nutmeg to the mixture. Shape small balls and fry them until golden brown. These fritters make for an amazing snack or dessert option.

Crispy munchies Savory plantain chips Savory plantain chips are a crunchy, healthier alternative to traditional potato chips. To make them, simply slice green plantains thinly and fry in oil until they achieve a crisp texture. Once done, season with salt or a blend of your favorite spices to enhance their flavor. These chips are an ideal appetizer or side dish, complementing a variety of meals with their unique taste and satisfying crunch.

Hearty bowl Plantain curry stew Plantain curry stew is another comforting dish that highlights the versatility of this fruit when used in savory dishes. Cook chunks of green plantains along with vegetables such as bell peppers and carrots in coconut milk flavored with curry powder and other spices. This delicious stew can be enjoyed with rice or flatbread for a satisfying meal.

Oven delight Baked plantain casserole Baked plantain casserole is an easy-to-make dish that layers sliced ripe plantains with cheese and herbs before baking it to perfection in the oven at 180 degrees Celsius (350 degrees Fahrenheit). The result: a creamy yet slightly sweet casserole that's perfect as either an entree or side dish at family gatherings.