Do these balance exercises for stronger legs 

African balance exercises are a unique way to improve lower body strength and stability. Rooted in traditional practices, these exercises focus on improving balance, coordination, and muscle endurance. They can be performed by anyone regardless of their fitness level and don't require any special equipment. Incorporating these exercises into your routine can help you develop a stronger lower body and improve your overall physical balance.

Single leg One-legged squats One-legged squats serve as an incredible exercise to develop lower body strength and improve balance. Stand on one leg with the other leg extended forward. Slowly lower your body into a squat position while keeping the extended leg off the ground. This exercise works the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes, while challenging your core stability.

Tree pose Tree pose variation The tree pose variation takes inspiration from traditional African dance movements that focus on balance and poise. Stand on one foot placing the opposite foot against the inner thigh or calf of the standing leg. Stretch your arms overhead, or keep them at chest level for better stability. This pose improves concentration and strengthens the muscles surrounding the ankle joint.

Heel-to-toe Heel-to-toe walks Heel-to-toe walks are deceptively simple but very effective for improving coordination and balance in day-to-day activities. Walk in a straight line by placing one foot directly in front of the other so that each heel touches the toes of the opposite foot as you move forward slowly across a flat surface.