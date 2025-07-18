For hikers: Cliff trails with breathtaking views 

If you are someone who likes to explore breathtaking landscapes, Africa 's hidden cliffs can be your next big adventure. Usually, these places are far from the beaten path, but they give adventurers a chance to connect with nature. From towering formations to lush greenery, the hikes are simply unforgettable. They can be enjoyed by all, from experienced hikers to beginners seeking a challenge.

Drakensberg Discovering Drakensberg's majestic peaks The Drakensberg Mountains in South Africa are famous for their dramatic peaks and rugged terrain. This UNESCO World Heritage site has several hiking trails that suit different skill levels. The Amphitheatre is amongst the most iconic spots, offering panoramic views that stretch across the horizon. Along the way, hikers can explore ancient rock art sites, adding a historical dimension to their adventure.

Simien Mountains Exploring Simien Mountains' unique landscapes Located in Ethiopia, the Simien Mountains are famous for their unique geological formations and diverse wildlife. The jagged peaks and deep valleys create a striking landscape that attracts hikers from across the globe. Trekking through this region offers encounters with endemic species like the Gelada baboon and Walia ibex. The challenging trails reward adventurers with breathtaking vistas at every turn.

Usambara Range Hiking Tanzania's Usambara Range The Usambara Mountains in Tanzania provide lush forests and vibrant biodiversity. These mountains are less frequented by tourists, which makes them ideal for those seeking solitude amidst nature's beauty. Trails wind through dense vegetation and open up to reveal stunning views of surrounding valleys and villages below. Local guides often share insights into traditional practices as you traverse this captivating landscape.