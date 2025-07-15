How to make vibrant baskets using old papers

Making vibrant African baskets with old papers and threads is a smart way to recycle while paying homage to traditional craftsmanship. This eco-friendly technique not only minimizes waste but also enables you to create unique, colorful designs reminiscent of Africa 's rich cultural heritage. Using easily available materials, you can sit down for the creative process, turning trash into beautiful, functional art.

Materials selection Selecting suitable papers and threads Choosing the right type of paper is the key to crafting durable baskets. Old newspapers, magazines, or any sturdy paper does the job well. The threads should be strong enough to hold the structure together; cotton or jute threads are the ideal choices. Make sure both the materials are clean and free from any contaminants before starting your project.

Paper preparation Preparing papers for weaving To prepare the papers for weaving, cut them into long strips of equal width. The width will determine the thickness of your basket walls; wider strips create thicker walls. Roll each strip tightly to form a firm base for weaving. Secure each roll with a small amount of glue to prevent unraveling during the weaving process.

Weaving process Weaving techniques and patterns Start by forming a base with a few rolled paper strips in a crisscross manner. Once the base is firm, start weaving more strips around it over and under. Play around with different patterns by changing colors or twisting and turning your weave to add some visual interest.