You'll love these lentil recipes!

From wholesome stews to refreshing salads, African cuisine has a lot to offer in terms of vegetarian dishes, lentils being a staple across the continent. Lentils are an excellent source of protein and fiber, making them nutritious yet delicious. The lentil-rich dishes not only emphasize the versatility of lentils but also the rich culinary traditions across Africa .

Ethiopian dish Ethiopian misir wot: A spicy delight Misir wot is a popular Ethiopian dish prepared with red lentils simmered in a spicy berbere sauce. Traditionally, this dish is served with injera, a typical Ethiopian flatbread. The unique combination of spices such as garlic, ginger, and paprika gives misir wot its signature flavor. It is a great option for those who want to try bold flavors while relishing lentil's health benefits.

Moroccan soup Moroccan harira: A hearty soup Harira is a staple Moroccan soup made by mixing lentils with tomatoes, chickpeas, and spices such as cumin and coriander. Although harira is usually eaten during Ramadan, it can be enjoyed throughout the year for its deliciousness. Harira is rich in texture, making it perfect for chilly days or when looking for something wholesome but light.

Senegalese salad Senegalese lentil salad: Refreshing twist The Senegalese lentil salad makes for a refreshing take on traditional salads by adding a punch of fresh vegetables to cooked green lentils. Dressed in lemon juice or vinegar along with olive oil for added depth of flavor, this salad not only gives you nutrition from plant-based ingredients but also makes your plate colorful and beautiful.