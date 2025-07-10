Sesame seeds: 5 recipes you'll love

Sesame seeds are a staple in African cuisines, lending a nutty flavor and rich texture to the dishes. These versatile, nutrient-packed seeds are commonly used in traditional recipes across the continent. They amp up both savory stews and snacks with their unique taste and health benefits. Here's how these five dishes showcase the culinary diversity of Africa .

Sweet treat Benne cakes delight Benne cakes, a traditional sweet treat from West Africa, are especially popular in Ghana and Nigeria. These small cakes, made using sesame seeds, sugar, and flour, are crunchy and sweet. Often enjoyed during festive occasions or as an everyday snack, benne cakes showcase the versatility of sesame seeds in creating delightful desserts.

Savory sauce Tahini sauce twist Tahini sauce is popular throughout North Africa as a condiment or dressing for many dishes. Prepared by grinding toasted sesame seeds into a smooth paste, tahini provides a creamy texture and nutty flavor which enhances salads, roasted vegetables, and flatbreads. Not only is this sauce delicious, but it also adds a nutritional punch to your meals with its high protein content.

Nutritious snack Simsim balls snack Simsim balls are an energy-packed snack that is a staple in East Africa. These bite-sized treats are made by mixing roasted sesame seeds with honey or sugar syrup and rolling them into small balls. With their satisfying crunch and natural sweetness, balls make the perfect on-the-go snack. They are both energizing and packed with nutrients.

Hearty stew Egusi soup flavor Egusi soup is a hearty stew popular in West Africa, prepared from ground melon or squash seeds, often mixed with ground sesame seeds for an extra rich flavor. The soup usually contains leafy greens such as spinach, along with spices like pepper and onions for added flavor complexity. Egusi soup acts as both comfort food in colder months and nourishment through its nutrient-rich ingredients.