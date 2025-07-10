Sesame seeds: 5 recipes you'll love
What's the story
Sesame seeds are a staple in African cuisines, lending a nutty flavor and rich texture to the dishes. These versatile, nutrient-packed seeds are commonly used in traditional recipes across the continent. They amp up both savory stews and snacks with their unique taste and health benefits. Here's how these five dishes showcase the culinary diversity of Africa.
Sweet treat
Benne cakes delight
Benne cakes, a traditional sweet treat from West Africa, are especially popular in Ghana and Nigeria. These small cakes, made using sesame seeds, sugar, and flour, are crunchy and sweet. Often enjoyed during festive occasions or as an everyday snack, benne cakes showcase the versatility of sesame seeds in creating delightful desserts.
Savory sauce
Tahini sauce twist
Tahini sauce is popular throughout North Africa as a condiment or dressing for many dishes. Prepared by grinding toasted sesame seeds into a smooth paste, tahini provides a creamy texture and nutty flavor which enhances salads, roasted vegetables, and flatbreads. Not only is this sauce delicious, but it also adds a nutritional punch to your meals with its high protein content.
Nutritious snack
Simsim balls snack
Simsim balls are an energy-packed snack that is a staple in East Africa. These bite-sized treats are made by mixing roasted sesame seeds with honey or sugar syrup and rolling them into small balls. With their satisfying crunch and natural sweetness, balls make the perfect on-the-go snack. They are both energizing and packed with nutrients.
Hearty stew
Egusi soup flavor
Egusi soup is a hearty stew popular in West Africa, prepared from ground melon or squash seeds, often mixed with ground sesame seeds for an extra rich flavor. The soup usually contains leafy greens such as spinach, along with spices like pepper and onions for added flavor complexity. Egusi soup acts as both comfort food in colder months and nourishment through its nutrient-rich ingredients.
Baked good
Sesame seed bread bliss
Sesame seed bread is beloved all over North Africa, where it accompanies every meal or doubles as breakfast fare when slathered with spreads like jam or buttered honey drizzle over warm slices fresh out of ovens at local bakeries every morning. The inclusion of toasted whole-grain flours along with generous sprinkles atop loaves before baking guarantees every bite's crunchiness balanced against soft interiors, perfecting this beloved baked good staple among locals alike.