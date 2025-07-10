Cooking with yams: Must-try recipes

African yams are an essential part of numerous vegetarian meals, providing unique textures to the dishes. Unlike sweet potatoes, these tubers are versatile and absorb flavors really well. Their starchiness makes them an excellent addition to a number of dishes, giving a satisfying bite and rich texture. Here are a few ways African yams can be used in vegetarian meals.

Smooth texture Creamy mashed yam delight Mashed African yams offer a creamy texture that is equally comforting and filling. When boiled and mashed with a dash of olive oil or butter substitute, they form a smooth consistency much like regular mashed potatoes, but with a hint of nuttiness. Season the dish with herbs such as thyme or rosemary for added depth, and you've got the perfect side dish to any meal.

Crunchy texture Crispy yam fries African yam fries deliver a delightful crunch when baked or fried until golden brown. The outside becomes crispy while the inside is soft and tender. These fries can also be seasoned with spices like paprika or garlic powder to make them taste even better. They make a great snack or an accompaniment with main courses in vegetarian meals.

Chunky texture Hearty yam stews Incorporating chunks of African yam into stews makes the dish heartier and more substantial. The yams soak up the flavors of the broth and spices, turning soft but keeping their shape intact during cooking. This chunky texture pairs well with other vegetables such as carrots and bell peppers, resulting in a balanced meal that is both healthy and filling.