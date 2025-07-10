For hikers: 5 lesser-known mountain treks

Africa is home to some of the most breathtaking mountain treks that remain largely unexplored by mainstream tourists. These hidden gems offer adventurous spirits a chance to experience nature in its purest form. From lush landscapes to challenging terrains, these treks provide an opportunity for hikers to immerse themselves in unique ecosystems and cultures. Here are some insights into these lesser-known trails that promise an unforgettable adventure.

Rwenzori trek Trekking the Rwenzori Mountains The "Mountains of the Moon" are located on Uganda-DRC border. Rwenzori Mountains trek offers a variety of ecosystems, from tropical rainforests to alpine meadows. Expect challenging paths with steep ascents and descents making it perfect for those looking for a rigorous adventure. The trek offers stunning views of glaciers and peaks rising over 5,000 meters.

Elgon Adventure Exploring Mount Elgon's trails Mount Elgon, located on the Uganda-Kenya border, is famous for its expansive caldera and rare flora and fauna. The treks here are less busy than those at other famous African mountains, allowing you to enjoy the serenity of nature. Hikers will be able to discover caves resulting from ancient lava flows and the stunning views from several spots along the trek.

Simien Challenge Conquering Simien Mountains' peaks Located in Ethiopia, the Simien Mountains are nothing short of a dramatic marvel with its jagged peaks and deep valleys. This UNESCO World Heritage site is also home to rare wildlife species like the Ethiopian wolf and gelada baboon. The trekking routes range from easy to tough, so you can either be a novice hiker or an experienced adventurer. The high-altitude terrain promises breathtaking views at every turn.

Drakensberg trek Journey through Drakensberg's Amphitheatre The Drakensberg Mountains in South Africa have one of Africa's most beautiful natural wonders-The Amphitheatre cliff face, which is over five kilometers long. The trek is a combination of easy walks through lush valleys, and more challenging climbs up rocky slopes for adventure-seeking expert hikers looking for thrills amidst picturesque views.