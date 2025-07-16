Must-try snacks in Brazil
What's the story
Brazil has a wide variety of snacks that represent its rich cultural heritage and vibrant culinary scene. From sweet to savory, these treats are relished by locals and tourists alike. From sweet to savory, Brazilian snacks can give you a delicious insight into the country's flavors and traditions. Whether you are strolling through bustling markets or lounging on a beach, these snacks will give you a taste of Brazil's unique gastronomic identity.
Cheese bread
Pao de queijo: A cheesy delight
Essentially a popular Brazilian snack, pao de queijo is made from tapioca flour and cheese. These small, round cheese breads are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. They are often enjoyed as breakfast or an afternoon snack with coffee. The use of tapioca flour makes them naturally gluten-free, appealing to those with dietary restrictions.
Bean fritter
Acaraje: A savory street food
Acaraje is a traditional street food hailing from Bahia in northeastern Brazil. The deep-fried black-eyed pea fritters are stuffed with vatapa, a spicy paste of bread, coconut milk, peanuts, and palm oil. Rich in flavors, this snack is served with hot sauce for an extra kick.
Chocolate truffle
Brigadeiro: A sweet treat
Brigadeiro, Brazil's quintessential sweet, is made from a combination of condensed milk, cocoa powder, butter, and topped with chocolate sprinkles. These amazing chocolate truffles are tiny but pack a punch. You get a rich, creamy texture that simply melts in the mouth. Very popular at parties and birthdays across Brazil, they represent a beloved part of their culinary heritage.
Chicken croquette
Coxinha: A popular snack choice
Coxinha, a popular snack in Brazil, features an interesting teardrop shape. The delicious snack is made with a dough that wraps a creamy, seasoned filling, yielding a perfect texture combination. It is then fried to have a golden and crispy skin before being served. Available in bakeries and street vendors all over the country, it is a mainstay in Brazilian snacking culture.
Cassava crepe
Tapioca crepes: Versatile delicacy
Tapioca crepes are a Brazilian delicacy that is just perfect for any meal. They can be filled with a range of ingredients from sweet to savory. You can try cheese or coconut flakes, often drizzled with condensed milk. Making them the perfect breakfast, lunch, dinner, or dessert. They're so adaptable that there's literally a tapioca crepe for every palate and occasion.