5 Finnish wedding customs you didn't know

Finnish weddings are a mix of ancient traditions and modern-day practices, giving you a cultural treat like none other. These ceremonies often reflect the country's rich history and traditions, making them different from other Western weddings. From traditional outfits to quirky rituals, Finnish weddings give you an insight into the country's cultural heritage. Knowing about these customs can increase your love for Finland 's wedding culture.

Sauna ritual The bridal sauna tradition One of the most important pre-wedding traditions in Finland is the bridal sauna. In this ritual, the bride and her close friends head for a relaxing sauna session before the big day. It is believed to cleanse and prepare the bride for her new life. The sauna becomes a space for women to bond and share advice, making it an intimate affair that strengthens friendships.

Traditional cuisine Karelian pies at wedding feasts Karelian pies are a must at Finnish wedding feasts. These pastries, prepared with rye crusts filled with rice porridge or potatoes, often make it to the wedding meal. They symbolize Finland's culinary heritage and lend a traditional touch to modern celebrations. Guests devour these savory treats as they indulge in festivities blending old-world charm with modern elements.

First dance The wedding waltz dance The wedding waltz is a mandatory part of Finnish weddings. After exchanging vows, the couple traditionally performs the dance as the first thing they do together as a married couple. It represents unity and harmony between partners, all while entertaining guests. The waltz sets the mood for an evening of music and dancing, which is a true reflection of Finland's love for rhythm and movement.

Blessing ritual Throwing rice or oats In Finnish weddings, instead of the usual confetti or flower petals, it is customary to throw rice (or oats) at the newlyweds post-ceremony. This tradition stems from the belief that it will bring prosperity and fertility to the couple's union. As guests shower the couple with these grains, it serves as a symbol of well-wishes for a future filled with abundance and happiness together.