Try these 5 street snacks in Mumbai

Mumbai , the city that never sleeps, is famous for its street food culture. For vegetarians, the city is a paradise with a myriad of affordable yet tasty snacks. Spicy, sweet, you name it, these street foods embody the spirit of Mumbai's food diversity. One can't just eat these snacks, they also reflect the local lifestyle and traditions. Here are some amazing vegetarian street snacks every traveler must try in Mumbai.

Spicy delight Vada pav: The Indian burger Another popular snack, vada pav, is what you can call the Indian burger. A quintessential Mumbai snack, it features a spicy potato filling, coated in the gram flour batter, deep-fried to a golden brown, and served in a bun with chutneys. This snack is available at roadside stalls throughout the city and usually costs about ₹20 to ₹30 a piece. Its simplicity and bold flavors make it a must-have in Mumbai's street food scene.

Crunchy mix Bhel puri: A tangy treat A popular chaat item, bhel puri is prepared from mixing puffed rice with vegetables, tangy tamarind sauce, and crunchy sev. This snack is a burst of textures and flavors—sweet, sour, spicy—all at once. Normally available at beachside stalls like Juhu Beach or Chowpatty Beach, bhel puri is priced between ₹30 to ₹50 per serving.

Mashed medley Pav bhaji: A flavorful feast Pav bhaji is yet another iconic dish from the streets of Mumbai. It is a dish made of mashed vegetables, cooked with spices, served with buttered bread rolls called pavs. The bhaji is rich in flavor with its blend of spices such as cumin seeds, coriander powder, etc. These give it its unique taste profile while being quite filling too. Priced around ₹60 to ₹80 per plate depending on location in town limits.

Savory bite Sev puri: A crispy snack Sev puri combines crispy puris topped with diced potatoes, onions, tomatoes, drizzled generously over them along with chutneys, creating layers upon layers bursting forth with each mouthful taken! It's perfect when craving something light yet satisfying without breaking the bank either, since most vendors charge approximately ₹40-₹60, making it accessible to everyone alike, regardless of budget constraints faced during travels hereabouts!