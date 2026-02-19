Scaling the Atlas Mountains: Top peaks and tips

The Atlas Mountains in Morocco are famous for their breathtaking landscapes and challenging climbs. For climbers looking for an adventure, these peaks offer a unique experience. The mountains are not only a test of physical endurance but also a chance to explore the rich culture and history of the region. From towering heights to rugged terrains, every peak has its own challenges and rewards for the daring climber.

#1 Mount Toubkal: The highest peak Mount Toubkal is the highest peak in North Africa, standing at 4,167 meters above sea level. It draws climbers from all over the world, thanks to its accessibility and stunning views from the summit. The trek to Toubkal usually takes two days, with an overnight stay at a mountain hut. Despite being a non-technical climb, it requires good physical fitness due to steep ascents and unpredictable weather conditions.

#2 Jbel Mgoun: A remote adventure Jbel Mgoun is the second-highest peak in Morocco's Atlas Mountains, at 4,071 meters. Unlike Toubkal, Mgoun is more remote and less frequented by tourists. The ascent usually takes three days, with hikers traversing through beautiful valleys and Berber villages on their way. The climb is more challenging as it involves navigating through narrow gorges and rocky terrains, making it ideal for seasoned climbers looking for solitude.

Advertisement

#3 Jbel Siroua: Volcanic landscapes await Jbel Siroua is famous for its volcanic landscapes and stunning views of both the Sahara Desert and the Atlas Mountains. Standing at 3,304 meters, this peak is less frequented than others in the region but offers an equally rewarding experience. The ascent can be done in two days, taking climbers through diverse ecosystems, from lush valleys to arid plateaus. Its unique geological features make it an interesting destination for those looking to explore beyond conventional routes.

Advertisement