Why you must add cloves to your soups 

Cloves, a staple spice in most kitchens, are famous for their distinctive aroma and taste. But apart from culinary uses, cloves are also rich in health benefits, which can add a whole new dimension to your meals. Using cloves in your soups can make them immunity-boosting meals. Here's how you can use cloves to enrich your soups and boost immunity.

Flavor boost Enhance flavor and aroma Adding cloves in your soup adds flavor and warm, aromatic notes. It complements several ingredients. The distinct flavor of cloves goes well with vegetables and spices, giving you a balanced profile. A little goes a long way; usually two or three whole cloves are enough for a full pot.

Antioxidant power Rich in antioxidants Cloves are also rich in antioxidants that help fight oxidative stress in the body. These compounds are essential for maintaining good health as they help neutralize free radicals. Adding some cloves to your soup can boost its antioxidant properties significantly, promoting better immunity and reduced inflammation.

Nutrient boost Source of essential nutrients Cloves are rich in essential nutrients like vitamin C, vitamin K, manganese, and fiber. These nutrients support several bodily functions, such as bone health and blood clotting, and help in digestion. By including cloves in your soup recipes, you can bring these beneficial nutrients into your meals without changing the basic flavors of the dish.

Digestive aid Supports digestive health Cloves have long been known for their digestion-aiding properties by triggering the production of enzymes required for breaking down food effectively. Adding cloves into soups can greatly ease digestive problems like bloating, gas, etc. Plus, they also improve the absorption of nutrients absorbed from other soup ingredients, further making every meal good for digestive health.