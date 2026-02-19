Debunking all myths about cold-pressed juices

Cold-pressed juices have become a popular health drink, but many myths surround them. Most believe they are the healthiest option, but that isn't always true. Knowing the truth behind these myths can help you make better choices for your health. Here, we debunk some common misconceptions about cold-pressed juices and what you should know before adding them to your diet.

#1 Myth: Cold-pressed juices are always nutritious Many believe cold-pressed juices are more nutritious than regular ones. While cold pressing preserves more nutrients than traditional methods, it doesn't mean they're always healthier. The nutritional content largely depends on the ingredients used and how they're processed. For example, a juice made from mostly fruits may have high sugar content compared to one made from vegetables.

#2 Myth: They aid in weight loss A common belief is that drinking cold-pressed juices will help you lose weight. However, without a balanced diet and exercise, relying solely on these juices may not lead to significant weight loss results. Juices can be high in calories and sugars if not made with a careful balance of ingredients. It's important to consider overall caloric intake rather than focusing only on juice consumption.

#3 Myth: Cold-pressed means no oxidation Some think cold-pressed means no oxidation occurs in the juice. However, oxidation is a natural process that happens when juice is exposed to air after extraction. While cold pressing minimizes heat exposure during extraction, it doesn't stop oxidation completely. Consuming freshly made juice soon after it's pressed can help retain its nutritional value better than letting it sit for long.

#4 Myth: All cold-pressed juices are organic There's a misconception that all cold-pressed juices are organic by default. However, organic certification depends on how the ingredients are grown and processed, not on how they're juiced. Some brands may use non-organic produce in their cold-pressing process. It's important to check labels if organic products are what you want.