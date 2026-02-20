How to make empanadas, a Colombian corn snack

Colombian empanadas are a popular snack, made with corn flour and a variety of fillings. They are crispy on the outside and savory on the inside, making them a favorite among locals and tourists alike. The empanadas can be filled with potatoes, cheese, or even vegetables, and are usually served with a spicy dipping sauce. Their versatility and flavor make them an irresistible treat for anyone looking to explore Colombian cuisine.

#1 Ingredients for authentic empanadas To prepare authentic Colombian empanadas, you'll need corn flour, water, salt, and oil for frying. The filling can vary according to taste but commonly includes mashed potatoes mixed with spices like cumin and coriander. Cheese lovers may opt for cheese as a filling instead. Fresh ingredients are key to getting the best taste and texture.

#2 Step-by-step preparation guide Start by mixing corn flour with water and salt until you achieve a dough-like consistency. Divide the dough into small balls and flatten each ball into a disc shape. Place your desired filling in the center of each disc before folding it over to create a half-moon shape. Seal the edges by pressing them together firmly.

#3 Cooking methods: Frying vs baking Traditionally, Colombian empanadas are fried for that crispy texture. However, if you prefer a healthier version, you can bake them at a high temperature until golden brown. Both methods have their pros and cons; frying gives you that crunchiness, while baking cuts down on oil usage.

