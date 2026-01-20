For that ultimate winter look, try combed-back hairstyles

Combed-back hairstyles are a classic choice for winter, combining elegance with practicality. These styles keep hair neat and out of the face, making them perfect for the colder months when you want to stay warm but also look polished. Whether you're heading to work or an evening out, a well-executed combed-back look can elevate your appearance without much effort. Here are five timeless options that suit various occasions and hair types.

Ponytail Sleek combed-back ponytail The sleek combed-back ponytail is ideal for those who want a simple yet sophisticated look. This style works best with straight hair, giving it a smooth finish. To achieve this look, use a fine-tooth comb to brush your hair back from the forehead towards the nape of your neck. Secure it with an elastic band and finish off with some gel or mousse for added shine and hold.

Undercut Classic slicked-back undercut The classic slicked-back undercut is a bold choice that adds an edge to your winter wardrobe. This style features short sides and longer hair on top, which is slicked back using pomade or gel. The contrast between the top and sides gives a modern twist to the traditional slicked-back look, making it perfect for those who want to make a statement.

Quiff Textured combed-back quiff The textured combed-back quiff adds volume and personality to your hairstyle. Ideal for medium-length hair, this style involves lifting the front section of your hair while keeping the rest smooth against your scalp. Use styling cream or wax to add texture and hold without weighing down your locks.

Formal Formal slicked-back hairstyle For formal occasions in winter, opt for a polished slicked-back hairstyle that exudes sophistication. This style requires longer hair on top, neatly combed back with precision using high-hold gel or pomade. It's ideal for business meetings or elegant events where you wish to present yourself with utmost professionalism.