Turn these kitchen scraps into garden compost
What's the story
Composting is a great way to cut down on kitchen waste and give back to the soil. By turning organic scraps into nutrient-rich compost, you can help your garden grow and cut down on landfill waste. However, not all kitchen scraps are suitable for composting. Knowing what can be added to your compost pile can help you make the most of this eco-friendly practice. Here are some kitchen scraps that can easily be composted at home.
Tip 1
Fruit and vegetable peels
Fruit and vegetable peels are some of the best materials for composting. They decompose quickly and add essential nutrients like nitrogen to the compost pile.
Citrus peels should be added in moderation as they take longer to break down but still contribute valuable nutrients when used sparingly.
Tip 2
Coffee grounds
Coffee grounds are rich in nitrogen, making them an excellent addition to your compost pile.
They also help improve soil structure when added to the garden soil.
Just make sure to mix them well with other materials to avoid clumping.
Tip 3
Eggshells
Eggshells are a great source of calcium carbonate, which helps neutralize acidic soil in gardens.
Before adding them to your compost, crush them into smaller pieces so that they decompose faster.
This way, they can contribute their mineral content more efficiently.
Tip 4
Stale bread
Stale bread can be composted as long as it doesn't have mold on it.
It adds carbon-rich material that balances out nitrogen-rich items like fruit peels or coffee grounds in your compost pile.
Break it into small pieces before adding it for quicker decomposition.
Tip 5
Herb stems and leaves
Herb stems and leaves that are past their prime can be composted without any problem.
They break down quickly and add organic matter to enrich the soil over time.
Just make sure they're free from any signs of disease before adding them to your compost pile.