Kenyan food on a budget: 5 cooking tips 

Kenyan cuisine is full of flavors and traditions and offers an array of dishes that can be cooked without burning a hole in your pocket. With some smart shopping and creative cooking techniques, you can enjoy authentic Kenyan meals even on a budget. Here are some practical tips and insights to help you cook delicious Kenyan dishes while keeping costs low.

Budget ingredients Use affordable staples Kenyan cuisine heavily depends on staple foods such as maize flour, beans, rice, and vegetables. These ingredients are not only inexpensive but also can be used for a variety of recipes. Maize flour is used to prepare ugali, a staple dish that goes with many sides. Beans offer protein at a fraction of the cost of other sources. By relying on these staples, you can prepare hearty meals without spending much.

Cost-effective shopping Shop at local markets Local markets give fresh produce at lower prices than supermarkets. Frequenting these markets enables you to buy seasonal fruits and vegetables directly from farmers or vendors. This not only supports local agriculture, but also ensures you get quality ingredients for less money. Bargaining is the way of these settings, so don't hesitate to negotiate for better deals.

Vegetarian options Embrace plant-based meals Plant-based meals are both economical and nutritious. Many traditional Kenyan dishes are vegetarian-friendly, or can be easily adapted by swapping meat with legumes or additional vegetables. Sukuma wiki (collard greens) is one such dish, which is not only cheap but also easy to prepare using simple ingredients like tomatoes and onions.

Economical cooking Cook in bulk Cooking in bulk isn't just a time-saver, it also saves money by reducing waste and meal planning throughout the week. Cooking up large quantities of stews or soups means fewer trips to the store, and more efficient use of resources like fuel or electricity for cooking. Leftovers can either be stored for future meals or even shared with your family members.