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Home / News / Lifestyle News / These corn-based treats are loved across Peru
These corn-based treats are loved across Peru
Try these tasty corn snacks

These corn-based treats are loved across Peru

By Simran Jeet
Sep 25, 2026
11:33 am
What's the story

Choclo, the Peruvian corn, is a staple in the country's cuisine. With its large kernels and sweet taste, choclo is used in several traditional snacks that highlight the local flavors. These snacks are not just tasty but also give a glimpse of Peru's rich culinary heritage. From street vendors to home kitchens, choclo-based treats are a favorite among locals and tourists alike.

Dish 1

Humitas: A savory delight

Humitas are savory snacks made from ground choclo mixed with cheese and spices, wrapped in corn husks, and steamed.

These are similar to tamales but with a distinct Peruvian twist.

Humitas can be found at street stalls and markets across Peru, making for a delicious snack or light meal option.

The combination of sweet corn and savory filling makes them a delightful treat for choclo lovers.

Dish 2

Choclo con queso: Simple yet satisfying

Choclo con queso is as simple as boiled choclo served with cheese.

This snack highlights the natural sweetness of the corn, while adding a creamy texture from the cheese.

It is often enjoyed as an afternoon snack or light meal by locals who appreciate its simplicity and flavor.

The dish is commonly available at local markets, where fresh produce is sold.

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Dish 3

Choclo empanadas: A flavorful pastry

Choclo empanadas are pastries filled with a mixture of ground choclo, cheese, and spices, baked until golden brown.

These delicious pastries combine the sweetness of choclo with savory elements to create an irresistible snack option.

Available at bakeries and street vendors across Peru, choclo empanadas are perfect for anyone looking for a quick, yet flavorful bite on the go.

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Dish 4

Canchita: Roasted corn snack

Canchita is prepared by roasting kernels of Peruvian giant corn until they pop into crunchy bites.

This snack is seasoned with salt or spices for added flavor.

Canchita makes for an ideal munching option when you are looking for something crunchy, yet wholesome.

It is available at various places, from local shops to supermarkets, across Peru.

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