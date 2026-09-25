These corn-based treats are loved across Peru
What's the story
Choclo, the Peruvian corn, is a staple in the country's cuisine. With its large kernels and sweet taste, choclo is used in several traditional snacks that highlight the local flavors. These snacks are not just tasty but also give a glimpse of Peru's rich culinary heritage. From street vendors to home kitchens, choclo-based treats are a favorite among locals and tourists alike.
Dish 1
Humitas: A savory delight
Humitas are savory snacks made from ground choclo mixed with cheese and spices, wrapped in corn husks, and steamed.
These are similar to tamales but with a distinct Peruvian twist.
Humitas can be found at street stalls and markets across Peru, making for a delicious snack or light meal option.
The combination of sweet corn and savory filling makes them a delightful treat for choclo lovers.
Dish 2
Choclo con queso: Simple yet satisfying
Choclo con queso is as simple as boiled choclo served with cheese.
This snack highlights the natural sweetness of the corn, while adding a creamy texture from the cheese.
It is often enjoyed as an afternoon snack or light meal by locals who appreciate its simplicity and flavor.
The dish is commonly available at local markets, where fresh produce is sold.
Dish 3
Choclo empanadas: A flavorful pastry
Choclo empanadas are pastries filled with a mixture of ground choclo, cheese, and spices, baked until golden brown.
These delicious pastries combine the sweetness of choclo with savory elements to create an irresistible snack option.
Available at bakeries and street vendors across Peru, choclo empanadas are perfect for anyone looking for a quick, yet flavorful bite on the go.
Dish 4
Canchita: Roasted corn snack
Canchita is prepared by roasting kernels of Peruvian giant corn until they pop into crunchy bites.
This snack is seasoned with salt or spices for added flavor.
Canchita makes for an ideal munching option when you are looking for something crunchy, yet wholesome.
It is available at various places, from local shops to supermarkets, across Peru.